Wednesday forum open to public to discuss Alzheimer’s, other types of dementia

Pierce County residents can participate this week in a Virtual Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

The event, hosted by the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, provides a chance for the community to ask questions, share personal experiences and learn about available resources.

A brief overview of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia will be provided, as well as information about volunteer opportunities and ways to support local families struggling with these issues.

In Washington state, approximately 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and there are an estimated 353,000 unpaid family caregivers supporting a relative with dementia. According to latest data, it is the third leading cause of death in the state, ranking Washington sixth in the country in terms of mortality due to Alzheimer’s.

With social isolation amplified during the pandemic, health officials have noted the strain specifically on those with dementia and decline in abilities.

The online forum will be held via Zoom, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10).

For more information or to register, visit alzwa.org/community or call 800-272-3900.