1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside house party in South Hill

One person has died and at least one person was seriously injured following a shooting outside a house party in South Hill early Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

An 18-year-old man has died, Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said Sunday. The second shooting victim also was an 18-year-old man. He described his injuries as serious.

About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 12100 block of 105th Avenue Court East in South Hill after receiving numerous 911 calls about a shooting outside a house party.

Deputies arrived to find a chaotic scene that was filled with people and vehicles on a cul-de-sac outside the residence, Moss said.

About 70 people were at the party, most of whom appeared to be under 21, according to information shared by neighbors.

The callers said that a fight started in the street, followed by a number of shots being fired. Deputies think that 8-12 gunshots were fired, Moss said.

The 18-year-old man, who later died at an area hospital, was first found lying in the street, Moss said. Unsure if the shooter was still in the area, deputies moved him before performing first aid, he said.

The second 18-year-old victim was dropped off at an area hospital, sometime between 3-4 a.m. Sunday, Moss said.

Puyallup Police officers also responded to the scene. The department’s Twitter account noted that a separate shots-fired report tied to DeCoursey Park did not appear to be related to the South Hill incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 253-287-4455.