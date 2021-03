Local James Rideout: ‘It was like one puzzle at a time … trying to figure out … what happened to our loved one’ March 04, 2021 08:00 AM

James Rideout, Puyallup Tribal Councilmember and uncle to Jacqueline Salyers, reflects on the death of his niece and the difficulties the family had getting answers why Tacoma police officer Scott Campbell fatally shot her on Jan. 28, 2016.