One killed in Tacoma after car runs into bus on I-5

A 44-year-old man died after his car ran into the back of a Sound Transit bus in Tacoma on Friday night.

The crash occurred on Interstate 5 near 96th Street South Street at 10:22 p.m.

The bus was traveling south when the car rear ended it, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke said on Twitter. The driver of the car was found unconscious and taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, Burke said.

“Toyota Camry was reported at a high rate prior,” the trooper said on Twitter.

The car’s driver was pronounced dead Friday night, Burke announced Saturday morning.

Burke said impairment is believed to be a factor in this collision.

“His ability to drive was affected,” he told The News Tribune. “We don’t know if alcohol was involved until blood tests come back.”

Two people on the bus — the driver and another worker — were uninjured, Burke said.

The collision closed the two right lanes of I-5 for more than two hours.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released some his family could be notified.