Ravensdale house fire kills one, cause under investigation

One person was found dead in a Ravensdale house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a house fire at 1:37 p.m. to find heavy fire from the second floor of a home in the 26600 block of 309th Ave SE.

King County Fire District 47’s Chief Chris Doleshel said the house fire was fully involved on arrival, and crews had to knock down the fire before entering the house.

One male was found dead. No age or further identification had been provided as of Saturday evening.

The department called a second alarm because there were no fire hydrants in the area and firefighters needed more water, Doleshel said. Firefighters from the King County Fire District, Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and Enumclaw Fire Department responded to the scene.

King County Sheriff’s Office fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no other reported injuries from firefighter or victims, Doleshel said.