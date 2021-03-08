Local

Fatality motorcycle crash closes section of Pacific Avenue near Lacey

A fatality motorcycle crash near Lacey has closed a section of Pacific Avenue between Marvin Road and Union Mills Road, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported in the 7900 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast about 12:45 p.m. Monday, Lt. Cameron Simper said. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The motorcyclist died at the scene, he said.

Details about the person who died were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this story.

