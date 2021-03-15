Tacoma’s museums poised to reopen after year-long COVID shutdown

LeMay-America’s Car Museum offers a sweeping view of Tacoma. The museum is among those scheduled to reopen next month after COVID-19 closures. phaley@thenewstribune.com

The lights are about to come back on in Tacoma’s Museum District.

Shuttered for the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the museums are reopening with new exhibits and events built around cars, art, children’s play, ships and history.

The Washington State History Museum on Pacific Avenue and LeMay - America’s Car Museum next to the Tacoma Dome both open April 2. The Museum of Glass reopens to the public April 3.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma reopens April 12 and the Tacoma Art Museum follows on April 16. The Foss Waterway Seaport reopens June 3.

The museums are implementing COVID-19 prevention safety precautions including social distancing, one-way gallery paths, increased surface cleaning, air filtration systems and occupancy limits. Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Some museums are starting with reduced schedules. America’s Car Museum will be open Friday-Sunday but will gradually expand those days, said spokeswoman Ashley Bice. Check museum websites for the latest information before visiting.

▪ Washington State History Museum: Opens April 2.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and every third Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with free admission from 3-8 p.m. WashingtonHistory.org

Reopening highlight: “Just the Ticket!” — A history of railroad passenger travel in Washington.

▪ America’s Car Museum: Opens April 2.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. AmericasCarMuseum.org

Reopening highlight: The supercars of Steve Saleen and the 1918 Liberty Cadillac 1257X.

▪ Museum of Glass: Opens April 2 for members only and opens to all April 3.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. MuseumOfGlass.org

Reopening Highlight: “Counterparts: Glass + Art Elements” and “René Lalique: Art Deco Gems from the Steven and Roslyn Shulman Collection”.

▪ Children’s Museum of Tacoma: Opens April 12.

Hours: Limited daily sessions by reservation only at playtacoma.org.

Reopening Highlight: A new climber allows for big body movement and imaginative play.

▪ Tacoma Art Museum: Opens April 16.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 pm. Friday-Sunday, TacomaArtMuseum.org

Reopening Highlight: “Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection”.

▪ Foss Waterway Seaport: Opens June 3.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday–Sunday and every third Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with free admission 4-8 p.m. fosswaterwayseaport.org

Reopening Highlight: Refreshed “Rails to Sails” exhibit and private tours available of new Heritage Boat Shop.