Olympia driver among 3 injured when he swerved to avoid chair on State Route 3

Three people were injured Saturday morning when a 59-year-old Olympia driver swerved his vehicle to avoid a chair in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 11:30 a.m., the Olympia man was headed south on state Route 3 near Gorst in Kitsap County. Troopers say a chair fell off a small, gray passenger car and landed in the road. The Olympia man swerved to avoid the chair, but crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a vehicle containing a Belfair couple.

The driver, a 60-year-old Belfair woman, was hurt and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her passenger, a 63-year-old Belfair man, also was hurt and taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The Olympia man also was taken to the same hospital.

The State Patrol says state Route 3 was fully blocked for 3-1/2 hours.

