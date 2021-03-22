Girl rescued from Tacoma house fire dies of injuries

Tacoma Fire Department

A young girl rescued from a burning Tacoma home Sunday has died of her injuries, according to the Fire Department.

The girl has not been identified.

The fire broke out about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 5500 block of East Clarkson Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen, and they were told someone was trapped on the second floor.

The girl was rescued from the home and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died Monday morning.

Nobody else inside the home was injured.

Ingrid Cottey, a neighbor, said lights from multiple fire engines woke her up.

“And Mama over there was screaming, ‘My daughter, my daughter, my daughter is in there,’” Cottey told KIRO-7.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.