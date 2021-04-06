Settlement would raise average PSE electricity bill 2.9%. Here’s how you can weigh in

Puget Sound Energy customers will have a chance to weigh in on an agreement between PSE and the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission that would raise the average residential electric customer’s bill 2.9%.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for April 20 for customers to comment on the agreement, according to a UTC news release.

Staff of the Utilities and Transportation Commission reached the agreement to settle PSE’s request to increase electric rates in Washington. The three-member UTC commission, which is not bound by the agreement, will make a final decision on PSE’s rate request by this summer, according to the news release.

The settlement calls for a general revenue increase of $65.3 million, with new rates beginning when approved, unless another date is set by the commission. PSE had asked for a $88 million revenue increase, the news release says.

Under the settlement, a residential customer using 900 kilowatt-hours could see an increase of $2.73, for a monthly bill of $98.30.

The agreed-to revenue increase is based on increases in the cost of the power supply since 2019 due to increasing natural gas prices, increasing costs for new and existing power purchase agreements, and increasing wholesale power prices.

The settlement includes a $1.2 million increase in annual funding for PSE’s Home Energy Lifeline Program (HELP) which provides bill assistance for PSE’s low-income customers. These additional funds would be available to customers on Oct. 1.

Puget Sound Energy customers can attend the virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. April 20 via Microsoft Teams, or by calling 253-372-2181 and using conference ID 843 565 680#.

Customers who are unable to attend the public meeting but wish to comment on the proposed rate increase can send correspondence to P.O. Box 47250 Olympia, WA 98504, comment@utc.wa.gov, or call toll-free 1-888-333-9882.

The commission has received 92 public comments to date on Puget Sound Energy’s rate increase proposal, three in favor, 88 opposed, and one undecided, according to the UTC news release.

Bellevue-based PSE provides electricity service to more than 1.1 million electric customers in Thurston, Whatcom, Pierce, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, and Skagit counties.