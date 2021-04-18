Lacey man is killed after vehicle rolls and lands upside down in hatchery pond

A Lacey man was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 101 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 77-year-old man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

A little after 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers say the man, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra, was headed south on U.S. 101 at Purdy Cutoff Road when he drove off the highway. Troopers say the man’s car hit and sheared off a light pole, rolled, then landed upside down in a hatchery pond.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.