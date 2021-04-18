Local

Lacey man is killed after vehicle rolls and lands upside down in hatchery pond

A Lacey man was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 101 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 77-year-old man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

A little after 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers say the man, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra, was headed south on U.S. 101 at Purdy Cutoff Road when he drove off the highway. Troopers say the man’s car hit and sheared off a light pole, rolled, then landed upside down in a hatchery pond.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
