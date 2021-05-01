Two injured in shooting at Southcenter mall in Tukwila

Stock photo Getty Images

Law enforcement officials responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at Westfield Southcenter mall.

At least two individuals were injured, according to police.

Tukwila police responded to the shooting at around noon. Scanner traffic involving the report first started just before noon.

Aerial footage from media on scene appeared to show at least two individuals on stretchers outside the mall. Tukwila police reported at 12:50 p.m. that two victims had been located on the scene with injuries and that officers from multiple jurisdictions were on scene.

In a statement, Harborview Medical Center said its Emergency Department was treating two males “who suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila today.”

One of the men, 32, was in satisfactory condition and arrived at 12:30 p.m. The second man, 27, arrived shortly thereafter. The medical center said he also was not suffering from life-threatening injuries and his condition would be provided following further assessment.

Shoppers earlier reported fleeing the area on social media, while others posted that they went into hiding inside the mall after hearing of the shooting.

At 12:25 p.m., Tukwila police reported that officers were clearing the mall.

“If you are sheltered in place in a store, please stay where you are until contacted by officers,” they reported.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said law enforcement had closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to the mall.

As of 2:04 p.m., police said they were still working to clear the mall and were “unable to give an estimated time for completion of the clearing process at this time.”

A few minutes later, they tweeted that there was no indication it was an active shooter scene, and that it appeared “to be an isolated incident between potentially known individuals.”

They added that “Multiple agencies are providing assistance to Tukwila officers and detectives.”

At 3 p.m., police said the suspect was not in custody.

