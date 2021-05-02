Man, 24, drowns at Lake Tapps on Saturday, deputies say

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon at North Lake Tapps County Park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Medics attempted to save the man after he was pulled out of the water, but he finally died at an area hospital, Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said Sunday.

The man tried to swim from a spit to the other side of the lake when family members noticed him struggling, Moss said.

He went under, then a family member called 911 at 3:47 p.m., he said.

The Sheriff’s Department marine services unit and the county metro dive team responded and put a diver in the water at 4:22 p.m. and got the man into a boat at 4:32 p.m., Moss said.

Moss reminded potential swimmers that area lakes are still very cold.

“Know your limitations,” he said, adding that swimmers should come prepared with a flotation device.