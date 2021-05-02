Puyallup police respond to shooting, attempted stabbing on Sunday

Area roads were closed Sunday in Puyallup after police responded to two incidents of domestic violence, one of which resulted in a woman being shot.

The shooting suspect has since surrendered. The other incident, an attempted stabbing, also is no longer an active situation after a male suspect barricaded himself in a house in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue Southwest.

Police reopened 23rd Avenue Southwest, between 13th Street Southwest and 17th Street Southwest, about 2:50 p.m.

According to Puyallup Police:

Police were first dispatched to the report of an attempted stabbing about 9:15 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned the incident was a dispute between two brothers, ages 42 and 32.

The 32-year-old brother told police his older brother had attempted to stab him with a knife, then the 42-year-old man reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence. However, once members of the metro tactical response team entered the home the suspect was not found.

“The scene has been turned over to detectives for further investigation,” police announced on social media. “One suspect is outstanding which we are attempting to locate at this time.”

Police also were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ninth Street Southeast after a report of a shooting about 10:30 a.m.

Officers found a 54-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She later underwent surgery at an area hospital for the life-threatening injury.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between her 55-year-old boyfriend and his 85-year-old father, who reportedly suffers from dementia, according to police.

After the argument, the son exited the residence to do yard work, then saw his 54-year-old girlfriend crawling out of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and began to negotiate with the suspect. He finally surrendered about 12:30 p.m., according to police. Ninth Street Southeast remains closed so detectives can investigate.