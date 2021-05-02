Motorist drives vehicle in reverse on state Route 16 in Tacoma, video shows

Traffic on southbound I-5 approaching Tacoma typically slows because of congestion, but how about for a car being driven in reverse?

That’s what Gig Harbor man Marc Hartman encountered the afternoon of April 19. He wondered what was slowing traffic from southbound I-5 to the exit for state Route 16, so he pulled into the left lane, made his way forward and there it was: a car going backwards.

Hartman said Sunday he thought the driver was traveling at 40-45 miles per hour. As he passed the driver, he noticed he was looking over his shoulder as one would driving backwards. The driver reportedly took the Sprague Street exit into Tacoma.

After shooting the video, Hartman shared it with his friend, Aaron Foster, who shared it on Facebook, according to KIRO 7 news. That video has now been shared more than 1,000 times, according to Foster’s Facebook page.

“If it was a stunt, I would just highly recommend that person not do that again,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told KIRO 7.