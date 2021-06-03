Ocean Fest is back with in-person events along Tacoma’s waterfront this month

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tacoma Ocean Fest returns this month with both in-person and virtual events.

Throughout the month of June, events will be hosted along Tacoma’s waterfront, meant to bring the community together through “arts, sciences and water fun to celebrate the ocean, learn about its threats and get inspired to protect it.”

Ocean Fest kicks off Friday (June 4) with the first-ever Lantern Paddle for Species. Starting at 9 p.m., people are invited to bring lights, lanterns or lit paddle craft anywhere along the Foss Waterway. Light art displays will be displayed outside the Foss Waterway Seaport museum.

Rosemary Ponnekanti, organizer of Ocean Fest, said the event was something “new and special for Tacoma.”

“By creating a magic twilight moment on the water, we can focus on the incredible world that lies beneath, and the creatures who need our protection from pollution, climate change and extinction,” Ponnekanti said.

Saturday (June 5) is the Tacoma Shoreline Survey & Cleanup, an annual partnership between Tacoma Ocean Fest, The Ikkatsu Project and South Sound Surfrider. Volunteers can pick up trash along the waterfront from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then toss it into the “Trashoctopus” — a giant metal sculpture that doubles as a temporary trash-can.

Created by Tacoma artists Nichole Rathburn and Ed Kroupa, the “Trashoctopus” will make an appearance around Tacoma parks and shoreline on June weekends to raise awareness about ocean pollution.

A one-day festival with artists, performers and booths will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 6) at the Foss Waterway Seaport. The festival will display underwater photography from National Geographic artists David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes, cut-paper waves by June Sekiguchi and a crochet installation by Anna Matejcek.

The festival will be live streamed on the Tacoma Ocean Fest Facebook page and at tacomaoceanfest.org.

Other events:

Marine biologist beachwalks: 1 p.m. June 12 and 2 p.m. June 13, live-streamed by scientist Emily Pinckney at Titlow Beach.

Tacoma Ocean Film Fest: three nights of International Ocean Film Festival and local films at The Grand Cinema. 7-9 p.m. June 16-18, $10 adults, free for kids under 18.

Stream cleanups: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Puget Creek Park and June 26 at Swan Creek Park.