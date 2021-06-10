Want to meet the Lacey police chief finalists? An online forum is set for June 15

Four finalists to be the next chief of the Lacey Police Department are set to appear in a virtual community forum from 6-8 p.m. June 15, the city announced. Courtesy

Robert Almada is the current interim chief after Ken Semko retired in April 2020. Semko replaced longtime chief Dusty Pierpoint. The successful candidate will be the eighth chief in the department’s 54-year history, according to the city.

In keeping with a past city practice, the four finalists are not being named publicly until the Tuesday forum, assistant city manager Shannon Kelley-Fong said Wednesday.

The Lacey Police Chief oversees a department of 77 employees, including 61 commissioned officers. The department operates on an annual budget of about $13.6 million. The new chief will become part of the city’s executive team and reports directly to City Manager Scott Spence.

Residents who have questions for the candidates must submit them to bit.ly/LPChiefQuestions by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13. It’s anticipated that five questions will be asked and all candidates will have an opportunity to respond to each question, according to the city.

The public can watch the forum on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89131004967 or on the city’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. The public also can listen to the meeting via phone by dialing toll-free 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247. When prompted, enter Webinar ID 891 3100 4967 press # (participant ID not required).