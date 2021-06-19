Tacoma native takes his rap career to new heights by signing with popular label

When Terrell Lewis was in middle school, he turned his bedroom closet into a makeshift recording studio. He had most of the equipment he needed, and the walls were covered with bed foam for soundproofing purposes.

“(My grandma) used to get hella mad because I (expletive) up her closet,” Lewis, 27, said. “Her closet is still (expletive) up to this day ‘cause I did that.”

Mary Gaston, Lewis’ grandmother, said her house was the spot for Lewis’ friends. Eventually, Lewis moved from his bedroom closet to the garage and to a shed in the back of the house.

“His friends … would come over after school, and they’d be in there, rapping and singing,” Gaston, 73, said. “Terrell is very talented.”

Lewis, who goes by the stage name “Lewie,” will not be recording in a closet anytime soon. The Tacoma rapper signed a contract with MoneyMob, a subsidiary of 300 Entertainment, on May 18.

Artists under 300 Entertainment include Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and Fetty Wap. Lewis said he is the first artist out of Tacoma who signed with the label, which is “a huge sigh of relief.”

“I used to do it by myself, but I don’t have to do it no more,” Lewis said.

Lewis was born and raised in Tacoma. He attended Lincoln High School and has been dabbling in music since he was in fifth grade. When he reached middle school, he started burning his songs on CDs and distributed them to his family and friends.

Lewis’ latest release, “The Block is Hot,” has about 29,900 plays on Spotify so far. Other singles released by Lewis include “Movin Smarter” and “Only One.” His 2020 album, “Heartless,” includes 10 songs that each have more than 2,500 streams.

Comments that flood most of Lewis’ YouTube videos include encouraging remarks and the fire emoji, which is commonly used to signify something that is awesome, exciting or “lit.”

Lewis said he makes “raw” music and freestyles about his life experiences. He has always gravitated towards music because it gives him a way to express himself, he said.

“I don’t go to the studio to make a club record,” Lewis said. “Whatever I’m going through is gonna be in that track.”

One of Lewis’ singles,“Burned Bridges,” is about a falling out he had with some people he was close to, he said. The track was a follow-up to his other single, “Numb Feeling.”

Gaston said Lewis is different from her other grandchildren. Lewis would always ask for musical instruments and recording equipment for birthday and Christmas presents.

“I always have to remind myself to tell him, ‘Go ahead. Pursue your dreams. Just don’t forget about where you came from, and do your 110 percent when you do something,’” Gaston said.

Malcolm Springer, Lewis’ cousin, said Lewis always has been savvy with recording equipment. There were times during their childhood when he would help press the “record” button when Lewis recorded his music.

“We couldn’t even play the music out loud,” Springer, 28, said. “We would have to listen to it in the headphones … because it was too late. It was 11, 12 o’clock (on) a school night.”

Springer said Lewis was hesitant in sharing his music at first, but it was only a matter of time before he gained the confidence to do so. When Springer finally got the chance to hear Lewis’ music, he knew he had potential, he said.

“The passion was definitely there,” Springer said. “He’s always been a music man.”

Lewis said he plans eventually to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia, so he can be near his label’s base.

“I’m proud of him,” Gaston said. “I hope he excels and exceeds. I think he needs to be recognized for his talent.”