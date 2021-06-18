Crash on SR 167 involving three vehicles results in fatality

A woman driving a pickup died Friday after a crash at southbound state Route 167 and state Route 410 in Pierce County.

The incident happened at 1:32 p.m., trooper Robert Reyer said. The pickup was in the right lane and hit the rear of a silver passenger car. The car rolled into a ditch to the right of the road. The driver of that vehicle was uninjured.

The pickup continued straight on the road and hit the rear of a semi-trailer. The woman driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, Reyer said. The driver of the semi-trailer had no injuries.

Traffic was being diverted from state Route 167 to state Route 410, Reyer said in a tweet. Delays are to be expected.