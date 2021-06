A propane tank exploded inside a Tacoma home on South 14th Street, starting a fire on Sunday, June 20, 2020. Tacoma Fire Department

A propane storage tank exploded in a Tacoma house Sunday, starting a fire.

Firefighters were called just after 5 p.m. to the 3200 block of South 14th Street and found flames and smoke at the home.

It took then roughly an hour to douse the fire.

No one was injured.

Investigators said the blaze was accidental and started because of the propane tank explosion.