Traffic slowed for hours after truck, hauling oysters and mussels, crashes near Olympia

Traffic was slowed near Olympia Friday night after a semi-trailer, hauling oysters and mussels, crashed on southbound U.S. 101 at Mud Bay Road, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 7:40 p.m., the truck was headed south when it struck a freeway barrier and dislodged an axle assembly, Trooper Robert Reyer said Saturday.

That caused the semi-trailer to drive off the road and jacknife in a field, he said.

Although the truck did not tip over, it did list to one side after the seafood shifted, causing the truck container to bulge, he said.

Seafood did not spill out of the truck, he said.

One southbound lane was closed for about seven hours. The site was finally cleared about 3 a.m. Saturday, he said.

No injuries were reported.