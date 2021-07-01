Lacey becomes most populated city in Thurston County

Viewed from the Port Plaza near Percival Landing on July 1, 2021 and formerly the population leader in the Tri-City area Olympia has now lost that title to their neighbor, the City of Lacey. sbloom@theolympian.com

New state Data shows the city of Lacey is growing faster than Olympia and Tumwater and may be the largest city in Thurston County.

Washington’s Office of Financial Management released new data about the state’s population, Wednesday. The data shows each county and municipalities estimated population as of April 1, 2021, putting Lacey at 54,780 and Olympia at 55,010–about a 200-person difference.

Lacey’s Mayor Andy Ryder said he was “proud” the city had “come so far in such a short amount of time.” Ryder was born and raised in Lacey and seeing the city gradual transform itself he said was “profound.”

The data for Thurston County shows at least 1,600 new people have moved into the city of Lacey in the last year, while Olympia added roughly 900 new residents in the same period. The state’s data shows that Olympia still has roughly 200 more residents than Lacey, but because of some recent annexations the city approved, the mayor estimates his city is now the largest in Thurston County.

Over the past five-years, Lacey has grown in leaps and bounds. From 2016 to 2018, Lacey grew it’s population by 2600 people. In that same period, Olympia only grew by 900.

Olympia did see a greater uptick in population in 2020, when about 1,400 new people joined became residents. But overall, the city has been growing at a slower rate than its neighbor to the east.

Part of the reason for Lacey’s most recent growth is because an annexation the city approved in May, which added an estimated 1,100 people to their overall population–which would defiantly push them past Olympia. The city council is set to vote on the approval of another annexation at their July 1 meeting.

Ryder said now that Lacey is becoming a big city, it will have to start to deal with big city problems. “The challenge is: can we keep it up?” he said.

Some of the issues the city will need to stay on top of are maintaining its parks and roads, developing adequate traffic infrastructure, and “housing, for sure,” Ryder said. “Now it’s more important than ever that we look at the big issues facing our community and have solutions.”

Ryder is confident the city is moving in the right direction and that Lacey will be able to handle its big city problems. When it comes to housing, he said he wants to work with Thurston County so land is developed in a way that maintains the city’s character.

“You need that cooperation with the county to make sure you’re on the same page vision wise and feel wise, so when it does come into the city it’s as seamless as possible,” Ryder said. “I’m really happy with the relationship that Lacey has developed with our surrounding jurisdiction.”