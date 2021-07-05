Increased calls kept fire departments busy July 4. How many were related to fireworks?

The increase in fireworks and uptick in incidents went as expected for area fire departments over the weekend. As always, the July 4 holiday spurred greater call volumes.

Tacoma Fire Department Assistant Chief Bruce Bouyer said his department responded to about five to six “actual working fires’‘ Sunday night and that all were contained. He said this year was an average increase compared to previous years.

“As far as fire related, it’s about the same,” Bouyer said. “For us, we typically expect a very busy fourth of July day. On average, I think it was about the same.”

How many fire related calls were caused by fireworks? Bouyer said he couldn’t confirm that without investigation.

“Nothing really was substantiated as fireworks related, but there is the potential for it,” Bouyer said. “We do the investigation and then determine what it is, but nothing specifically points to fireworks at this point.”

Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the agency received 95 calls for fireworks from midnight on July 4 to 2:52 a.m. on July 5 in the central patrol district alone. Moss said county officers, unless there is an extreme case, don’t go to any of the calls.

“We always have a lot of fireworks calls on the 4th, but we don’t actually go to all of them,” Moss said. “Unless someone is getting hurt, we don’t go to fireworks calls usually, because we just get way too many.”

Moss also said that the department “didn’t take any enforcement on any of those calls.”

Tacoma Police Patrol Officer Gary Wurges said he didn’t have a specific count of the total number of calls related to fires or fireworks his department had received.

“That’s a great question and I do not have that information readily available because that’s a lot of information. As you well know, in this area, it was very very busy. It was extremely busy,” Wurges said. “We normally will calculate, ‘Hey, do we know how many fireworks complaints we responded to? Were there any citations or arrests made?’ But I don’t have that right now.”

Wurges did say he assisted with a large structure fire on Sunday, along with 15 officers, 2 supervisors and a lieutenant, by blocking off the street.

Bouyer said calls will likely drop off after the standard holiday peak. However, he emphasized that the fire season is far from over.

“Today is usually a dropoff, we’re looking forward to that,” Bouyer said. “At the same time, we do still have extreme weather that is probably the cause of some of the fires we’re having, like with the brush fire we had the other day. We expect those to continue until we get some rain in the area.”

According to the Washington Department of Ecology map, air quality in the city was in the good range that is measured from 0-50. Tacoma in the L Street area had a 9, Tacoma in the S 36th Street area had a 23, and Tacoma in the Alexander Ave area had a 31.