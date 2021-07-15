1 dead in Tacoma house fire

Stock photo Getty Images

One person died in a Tacoma house fire early Thursday, according to the Fire Department.

Crews were called about 5 a.m. to a home in the 4600 block of East B Street and found heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters pulled one person out of the house, but the person was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly afterward.

The victim has not been identified.

It took more than an hour to get the fire under control. Firefighters remained on scene to knock down hot spots.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.