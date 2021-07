Local Big guy, bigger heart – life of Kris Brannon, aka ‘Sonics Guy,’ is celebrated July 17, 2021 08:49 PM

The life of Kristopher Brannon, aka “Sonics Guy,” was celebrated Saturday, July 17, 2021, at OURChurch in University Place. Brannon was known throughout the Puget Sound for his quest to see the Seattle SuperSonics return to the Northwest.