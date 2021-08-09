‘Confusing rules’ block Seattle ferries from Canada despite border reopening

Canada reopened for nonessential travel Sunday night, but the same rules don’t apply to maritime travelers, leaving Seattle ferry companies like the Victoria Clipper at a standstill. The Bellingham Herald

The wait is over for fully vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada — at least for those going by plane or car.

Canada officially reopened Sunday night for nonessential travel, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. But the rules don’t apply to maritime travelers, leaving ferry companies like the Victoria Clipper at a standstill, KING-TV reported.

That’s because the U.S. and Canada have different definitions of boat travel, the news station said. The U.S. views terminals in Seattle and other port cities as land travel, while Canada classifies them as marine transportation.

Most of the Clipper’s fleet, which used to transport more than 250,000 people, is at a complete halt, Q13 Fox reported

Victoria Clipper CEO David Gudgel is waiting for answers and told KING-TV “the confusion is causing an influx of inquiries they can’t really answer.”

“A lot of pent-up demand,” Gudgel told the news outlet when talking about the ferry service from Seattle to Victoria. “It’s been too long we’ve been separated from friends, family, colleagues, business partners in an area we’ve become very used to traveling to easily.”

He said Victoria Clipper has been in communication with both countries’ governments to smoothly align air, land and water transportation, according to KING-TV.

The added confusion and wait time is an additional “gray area” Victoria Clipper has endured since the coronavirus, which led the company to reduce its number of workers from 200 to 20, the news station said.

“It was brutal, yeah, you know first we didn’t know, it was going to be a few months then you get to be a year, then you get beyond that,” Jason Mihok, captain of the Victoria Clipper, told the outlet.

Gudgel hopes that by the end of August the Victoria Clipper will once again be able to travel to Canada, Q13 Fox reported.

Seattleites are eager to make their first trip on the Victoria Clipper.

“I’ve never been to Vancouver or Victoria so I hope to visit as soon as we get a chance,” Seattle resident Aleksandra Singer told Q13 Fox.

Fully vaccinated Americans must fully complete vaccination 14 days before entering Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Meanwhile, Canadians wanting to make their way over to the U.S. will have to wait until at least Aug. 21, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We miss our Canadian friends and colleagues,” Mihok told Q13 Fox. “We are looking forward to getting back up there.”