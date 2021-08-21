Local

Puyallup police tell residents near fire to evacuate ‘due to concerns of explosion’

Puyallup police posted this photo to social media early Aug. 21, 2021, telling residents within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer to evacuate due to a large fire and concerns of an explosion.
Puyallup police posted this photo to social media early Aug. 21, 2021, telling residents within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer to evacuate due to a large fire and concerns of an explosion. Puyallup Police Department

Puyallup police told residents near a large fire to evacuate immediately Saturday morning due to concerns of an explosion.

The agency posted to social media about 6:30 a.m. that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th Street Southeast and East Main needed to leave immediately, and soon gave an update that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer needed to leave due to potentially toxic smoke.

E9Uuk68UUAA9gIZ.jpg
Puyallup police posted this map to social media early Aug. 21, 2021, telling residents within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer to evacuate due to a large fire and concerns of an explosion.

A social media post from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue indicated that the fire is based at Washington Cold Storage. Police also canceled Saturday’s scheduled farmer’s market in downtown Puyallup.

“There is concern of toxic chemicals and explosions from the fire scene,” the agency posted. “Evacuate now.”

A reverse 911 call would be going out to homes and businesses in that radius, telling those affected to evacuate, police said.

The agency said the Puyallup Nazarene Church on Seventh Avenue Southwest was set up as an evacuation location for those affected who needed a place to go, and that residents can call 253-841-5415 for information about the fire or the evacuation.

Police said they didn’t yet have an estimate for when it would be safe for residents to return.

“All available Puyallup Police Officers have been recalled to duty and are going through the neighborhoods to assist with the evacuation notice,” the agency posted about 8:20 a.m. “If you see or hear an officer announcing the evacuation we encourage you to evacuate.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

