Daytime maintenance will close street heading into Old Town in Tacoma on Tuesday 

Drivers heading into Old Town in North Tacoma on Tuesday may need to take a detour.

The northwest bound lane on North 30th Street at Schuster Parkway will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, depending on the weather.

The city of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will be conducting maintenance on the road.

Notice boards are on location to notify drivers of detours and any necessary changes.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area,” the city said in an announcement on Friday.

