Northbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma was closed Saturday evening following a vehicle fire.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Tacoma Fire responded and was able to put out the fire around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to a spokesperson with Tacoma Fire Department.

Crews were working to reopen lanes Saturday evening.

