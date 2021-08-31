Local

Apartment fire in Edgewood burns through 10 units as crews battle blaze

An apartment fire Tuesday morning in Edgewood burned at least 10 units in the complex and sent one resident to the hospital.
An apartment fire Tuesday morning in Edgewood burned at least 10 units in the complex and sent one resident to the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire and were working to contain the blaze, according to posts on the East Pierce Fire & Rescue Twitter account. The condition of the person sent to the hospital is unclear.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the 4800 block of 110th Avenue Court East, according to the posts. The fire response was quickly upgraded to three alarms.

More details about the fire were not immediately available.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
