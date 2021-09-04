Fire breaks out at Lakewood-area apartment site; cause under investigation

West Pierce Fire & Rescue

West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a Lakewood-area apartment fire overnight Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire broke out at the Malibu Apartments on 110th Ave. SW.

According to the fire officials’ report, one person jumped from a second-story window to escape the blaze. The person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pierce Transit sent a bus to shelter the apartment residents to wait inside while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said in a social media update.

The American Red Cross Northwest Region is working to help residents displaced from the units damaged by fire, water and smoke.

According to listings online, the site was built in 1979, with 13 units total.