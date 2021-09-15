Fire crews knock down blaze at homeless encampment on South Tacoma Way

Tacoma firefighters knock down hot spots from two car fires at a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks at 74th Street in south Tacoma, Washington, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a homeless encampment near a busy intersection in South Tacoma. Fire crews were quickly able to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of South Tacoma Way and South 74th Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke said. He said the fire originated in a homeless encampment, but he did not know if anyone was inside.

The fire burned several cars near the intersection.

The fire threatened some trees and a nearby lumber yard, but the fire was under control by about 2:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department.

Crews are on scene of a brush fire in the area of S. 74th Street and South Tacoma Way. Please avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 15, 2021

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 2:37 PM.