WA state troopers pursue woman in golf cart near Kent

Troopers pursued a woman in a golf cart the morning of Sept. 19, 2021, according to Washington State Patrol. Courtesy

Troopers pursued a woman in a golf cart Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a woman in a golf cart, ultimately trying to go the wrong way on the 212th Street exit in Kent, Trooper Rick Johnson said.

If she had continued up the exit, she would’ve found herself driving the wrong way on state Route 167, he said.

To stop the woman, troopers used what they call a “pursuit intervention technique” to halt the golf cart.

The woman, described as being in distress, was taken to an area hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation, Johnson said.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the incident, troopers were trying to locate the owner of the golf cart.

Trooper Johnson said the following on Twitter: “First time in my 30 years we had a short golf cart pursuit.”