You might see a lot of police activity at Tacoma convention center Tuesday. Here’s why

A regional emergency exercise is scheduled for Tuesday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center to train Pierce, King and Snohomish counties on their response to a coordinated terrorist attack.

The exercise, known as the Complex, Coordinated Terrorist Attack exercise, is meant to prepare the county governments to be able to work together to respond to an attack, according to a news release from Pierce County.

People living nearby should not be alarmed if they see an increase in emergency vehicles around the convention center. Each county’s emergency operations center will activate for the exercise.

Fire departments and law enforcement will participate, according to the release. They will be joined by local emergency management, communication centers, health agencies and state and federal partners. Participants will follow COVID-19 protocols.

The exercise will be evaluated to find areas of success as well as where improvement is needed, according to the release.

The Complex, Coordinated Terrorist Attack exercise is four years in development and is funded from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant awarded to the King County Office of Emergency Management. It was originally scheduled to occur in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.