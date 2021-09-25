Jurors award seven figures to men shot by Roy police officer as they rode UTV in 2019

Jurors have awarded a seven-figure verdict to two men shot by a Roy police officer while riding a utility vehicle several years ago.

“David Rice and Seth Donohue are grateful that the jury found that the City of Roy and Officer Chris Johnson violated the Constitutional prohibition against the unreasonable use of force,” one of the attorneys for the men, Douglas R. Cloud, said in a statement. “Johnson shot them while they were riding in a UTV in Roy on a snowy night in February 2019.”

The federal jury awarded $2,208,000 to Rice and $1,049,000 to Seth Donohue on Thursday, following a civil trial that started last month.

Rice and Donohue filed their lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last year.

The News Tribune asked the city for comment following the verdict.

“We respect the legal process and appreciate the time and effort that went into this trial,” Mayor Anthony McDaniel said in a statement. “We also appreciate that this is a very challenging environment for law enforcement officers.”

Rice, 48, was driving the utility vehicle along railroad tracks that run through the city. Donahue, 24, was in the passenger seat.

Johnson was waiting for them by the tracks near 295th Street South, the lawsuit said.

“As the UTV approached and was approximately 50 feet from Officer Johnson’s blacked-out car, Officer Johnson suddenly lit up his vehicle’s spotlight, blinding Rice and Donahue, and then began shooting at the UTV,” the lawsuit said.

He hit Rice in the shoulder and groin and Donahue in the hand, according to court records.

A press release from the city in 2019 after the shooting said the officer was recovering from injuries after being hit head-on by the vehicle.

“Officer Johnson attempted to contact a vehicle driving recklessly and at excessive speeds through city streets and on SR 507,” the press release said. “While trying to contact the driver, Officer Johnson was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown upward onto the right portion of the still speeding vehicle. Officer Johnson fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the threat to his life and was struck a second time and thrown to the ground.”

Video from a security camera captured the incident, the lawsuit said.

“Johnson was never in any danger. He could have simply moved out of the way of the slowmoving Polaris (UTV),” one of the plaintiffs’ court filings argued. “There is no possible legal jurisdiction for Johnson’s actions. Had Johnson simply activated his emergency lights in time for Rice to see them and react, Rice would have stopped the Polaris without incident.”

Part of the city’s trial brief said: “Once he saw the ATV getting closer, Officer Johnson turned on his spotlight and directed it northbound on the railroad tracks. He did not turn on his emergency lights or sirens, because he forgot to do so under the rapidly evolving circumstances. He believed the spotlight would backlight him, allowing the plaintiffs to see him as they approached. He also thought they would know he was likely the police officer pursuing them just minutes earlier.”

The brief concluded: “The evidence at trial will support a conclusion that Officer Johnson did not use excessive force on the date of the incident, nor was he negligent. The evidence will also show that Mr. Rice and Mr. Donahue are contributorily at fault for their own damages, were intoxicated at the time of the incident, and were engaged in felonious conduct at the time of the incident.”

Jurors found in favor of the plaintiffs on the excessive force claims, and in favor of Johnson on the negligence claims, according to the verdict.

“Mr. Rice and Mr. Donohue testified that they had no warning that they would be shot before Johnson shot them,” Cloud said in his statement. “This type of unjustified shooting by police officers simply has to stop. America is completely fed up with unjustified shootings of citizens by police officers, and the lame excuses the police typically make for their actions. The jury’s verdict reflects that reality.”