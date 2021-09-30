Public vigil honoring Harold Moss, Tacoma’s first Black mayor, planned for Friday

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday in Tacoma honoring Harold Moss, Tacoma’s first Black mayor, who died last year in September.

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Harold G. Moss Bridge near 115 E. 34th St. Mayor Victoria Woodards announced the vigil on Facebook.

The Oct. 1 vigil marks what would have been Moss’s 92nd birthday.

Moss became Tacoma’s first Black member of the City Council in 1970, the first Black mayor in 1994 and the first Black Pierce County Council member in 1996. He died of long-term health complications Sept. 21, 2020 at age 90.

As a city leader, Moss fought against racism, saying he wanted to work to change the system from the inside out. Moss fought against the discriminatory real-estate practice known as redlining, spoke out about his experiences of racism, and in 1969, helped calm tempers and contain violence during the Mother’s Day Disturbance on the city’s Hilltop.

In 2019, the Tacoma City Council renamed the 34th Street Bridge, spanning state Route 7 between East B Street and East D Street, as the Harold G. Moss Bridge.

Moss settled in Tacoma after serving in the National Guard in the Korean War and stationing at Fort Lewis, now Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

When he died, leaders in Tacoma remembered Moss as a tireless advocate for the black community who continued to serve the community late into his life.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 9:07 AM.