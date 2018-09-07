Saying good-bye to a fun-loving teen who grew up to have a tough life

A year ago, we received a call from Steve, my husband’s 62-year-old younger brother. He told us he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had only a few months to live.
I cried, and he told me not to cry, that he would be singing in heaven, and it was going to be OK.
This was quintessential Steve, always upbeat no matter how challenging life became.
Much of his life had been difficult, yet his beginnings were happy. His parents owned a picnic park on the banks of Clear Creek near Carver, Oregon. It was an idyllic setting with towering firs, a huge swimming hole, a covered dance floor, concessions, a baseball field and 250 picnic tables.
As the youngest of three boys, Steve mostly played, while the older boys were put to work, collecting entrance fees and helping with park upkeep.
After both brothers left home for college, Steve, at 14, witnessed his mother collapse in the kitchen and die from a heart attack. He never saw a grief counselor, and his father was nearly incapacitated with sorrow.
When his dad remarried, Steve never quite bonded with his stepmother. He struggled in school and fell in with the wrong crowd. Two years later, I met Steve, a handsome, strong, and — mostly — fun-loving teenager.
Throughout adulthood Steve attempted numerous careers, but none was a good fit. He worked at removing asbestos but had an accident that made physical labor hard.
Thirty years ago, he put a recipe together for Kombucha tea, a beverage seen everywhere today. His tea was incredible, and he worked tirelessly to brew, bottle and distribute it. Sadly, his efforts to create a viable business fell through.
Even in his last days, he was trying to sell the recipe so he could contribute to the future of his 11-year-old son, Christopher. That boy was the joy of his life.
Steve often had no place to live, so his surrogate mother Doris, now 94, took him in to live in her trailer, near a Walmart.
We were with him when he died in that trailer, surrounded by friends and family.
All of his friends had had difficult lives. In spite of their struggles, or perhaps because of them, they loved Steve, and told us things about him they admired. He made them laugh, played the harmonica and healed them from numerous ailments with his tea and another natural product, bee pollen.
Last month, nearly a year after Steve’s death, we stood on the muddy banks of the Clackamas River at the mouth of Clear Creek. There were 11 of us — my husband and I; Christopher and his mom, Lisa; Doris, and a few friends.
It was cool and misting. On a sunny day, hundreds of people would have been floating on inner tubes from Barton park a few miles north to where we stood at Carver Park.
Usually I wouldn’t hope for cool weather, but that day we didn’t want the crowds. We were there for the solemn event of placing Steve’s ashes into the waters near his childhood home.
Everyone shared their thoughts, and as we spoke, an iridescent green waterfowl paddled over and hovered in an eddy, as if listening to us. He was an unusual creature. (Later we identified him as a Muscovy duck.) We chuckled and surmised that this must be Steve’s totem.
The duck paddled away.
Then I waded out into the river and delivered Steve’s ashes. They lingered in spite of the current. The water felt comforting.
Farewell, dear Steve. God’s speed.
