Vital services provided by the Pierce County Library System

The Pierce County Library System is proposing a levy-lid lift on the Nov. 6 ballot which would increase the current tax rate from $40 per $100,000 taxable home value to $50 per $100,000. This video highlights some of its vital services.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service