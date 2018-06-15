She kept complaining to her friend about a headache. What happened next saved her life

Having a friend at work can come in handy.
They can help you finish a project.
Or they can speak up when you're about to suffer a stroke.
This was the case Feb. 21 for Amy Greens and her friend, Tamara Kathrens, both employees in the Environmental Services Department of CHI Franciscan in Gig Harbor.
Greens had drank three cups of coffee after waking up with a headache. She assumed this was why she was feeling dizzy in the morning.
Kathrens thought differently.
“She kept complaining about a headache,” Kathrens said. “And that’s not her. And she kept wanting to brush it off. I’ve been around her for two, three years now. She never complains ever, but she kept bringing it up.”
Then Greens, saying she felt dizzy, started leaning to the side and grabbed a handrail on the wall.
“Tammy had to grab me and hold me up,” Greens said. “Then she told me we should take my blood pressure. So we went and had it checked and they told her to take me to the emergency room.”
Kathrens hurried her friend to St. Anthonys Hospital. From then on, Greens doesn’t remember what happened.
Kathrens said she knew Greens was suffering from a stroke.
Doctors saw Greens' face begin to sag and administered some tests. They showed a common cause of stroke in younger people, a separation of one of the arteries in her neck. She was immediately given a dose of a clot-busting drug known as tPA for tissue plasminogen activator.
Within a few hours she began to improve.
“The faster you get tPA the better,” Greens said. “When I woke up I realized what happened."
She also realized the debt she owes Kathrens.
"I thank her every day," Greens said. "When things calmed down and I could kind of think, it came to me that if she wasn’t with me. I would’ve brushed it off.”
That could have been very bad.
“They said it would have been a lot worse within a half an hour before I moved,” Kathrens said. “It could have been a full-blown stroke. It was like, ‘Wow what did I actually do?’ ”
The story of the two friends spread through the grapevine, catching the attention of the hospital’s board, which was preparing for Stroke Awareness Month in May.
As part of a partnership between CHI Franciscan Health and the Tacoma Rainiers, Greens got to throw the first pitch at a ballgame May 30.
Kathrens' knowledge of stroke symptoms helped her recognize the unusual signs Greens was showing, said Zach Knowling, a spokesman for the health care system
"It was her quick sense that saved her,” he said.
A rapid response to a stroke can make the difference between life and death, or in some cases permanent damage, said Dr. Dennis Wang, medical director of stroke services at St. Joseph Medical Center.
“Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke is vital to preventing or even reversing the damage a stroke can cause," he said. "Raising awareness of the signs is vital to be able to recognize a person in-need and get help.”
Kathrens said stroke symptoms often appear differently in women than men, which is why she checked Greens' blood pressure sooner than later. For women over 50, it’s important to be aware of the signs and causes of strokes, such as high blood pressure.
“I am 53,” Greens said. “And I have a family history of strokes, but I never really thought about it. Stroke wasn’t even in my thoughts. But it changes a lot of things. My family is very grateful, it’s me and my husband and we are raising two of my grandchildren. They were extremely scared.”
The two women now have a deeper relationship.
“We’re best friends now,” Kathrens said. “We like to go thrift shopping, hit garage sales.”
Greens wanted to share her story so other families can be on the lookout for stroke.
“I can’t thank Kathrens enough, my family can’t,” Greens said. “She did a great thing.”
Signs of a stoke
In Washington state, stroke is the sixth leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability.
Most strokes are preventable, and a large percentage of those that happen are treatable with the right care, right away. Knowing the “F.A.S.T” symptoms of a stroke can help. They are:
F. Face drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the smile uneven or lopsided?
A. Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S. Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand?
T. Time to call 911: If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if they go away, call 911 to help get the person to the hospital immediately. Don't delay, and note the time when the first symptoms appeared. Emergency responders will want to know.
Other symptoms include:
▪ Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech.
▪ Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.
▪ Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.
▪ Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.
▪ Sudden severe headache with no known cause.
