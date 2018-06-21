Abandoned boats have littered Henderson Bay for years. Are their days finally numbered?

Brett Burgess has been learning a lot more lately about derelict boats in Pierce County waters.

Specifically, Burgess, a parks specialist with Pierce County Parks and Recreation, has been focused on two abandoned vessels in Henderson Bay.

While at the Purdy Spit on Monday, he spotted two more boats stranded in the bay.

“Looks like we have four now,” he said.

One of the abandoned vessels is a barge. The others are sailboats, including one that’s an infamous landmark. Submerged on the eastern side of the bay near Purdy Drive Northwest, the sailboat has sat, usually upright, for years.

“It’s actually fell to its side now,” Burgess said. “So fortunately we don’t have the mast pointing up now.”

Burgess, who’s been with the county since 2005, describes his job as being the maintenance supervisor for the parks and waters in an area that covers Chambers Creek Regional Park, the Lakebay community center, the Purdy Spit, Devils Head and Heron Point.

For the last few years, a frequent question from residents in the area has been why haven’t the abandoned or junked boats been removed?

“When I came over in 2012, in this zone, there was one barge,” Burgess said. “And we didn’t pay too much attention to it. But we’re seeing more and more boats that essentially park here.”

He said he and others in county government didn’t see the boats as “too much of an issue” until they started getting calls from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The state officials pointed out that the abandoned vessels are a danger to the local ecosystem and to the public’s enjoyment of its beaches and parks, said Troy Wood, manager of the state’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program.

“We are protecting the wildlife and the aquatic life from these derelict vessels and abandoned vessels,” Wood said. “When they start deteriorating and breaking up they can enter the food chain and start poisoning the higher level predators in the chain.”

In addition, he said, “If we didn’t remove them, there would be no way for our populous to enjoy our aquatic environment because it would be too hazardous to their health.”

The state and county departments have begun working to remove some of the boats from the bay.

“It’s kind of a lengthy process,” Burgess said. “We have to go through a whole rigmarole.”

For example, he said, the county hopes to take possession of the decrepit sailboat in July and have it moved.

Pierce County is addressing the long-time problem of derelict boats on Henderson Bay, said Bret Burgess, a parks specialist for the county. He said complaints from the state Department of Natural Resources prompted the county to act. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Wood said DNR has received multiple reports about derelict and abandoned vessels in Henderson Bay, including the sunken sailboat.

Still, he said, the state wasn’t able to remove the sailboat because it wasn’t in the department’s jurisdiction.

“But it was in Pierce County’s jurisdiction because it was on their property,” he said. “We contacted the county, educated them on the Derelict Vessel Removal Program’s process and we are working with them to remove the vessel properly.”

If that process is followed correctly, Burgess said, the state could reimburse the county up to 90 percent of the cleanup and removal costs that are paid after a bid is awarded.

To get custody of a vessel so it can be removed, the county first must try to contact the owner. That’s usually done by using the boat’s hull identification number.

But sometimes the owner has removed the number, Burgess said. In that case, he said, the county will put a notice on the boat, stating the owner has a month to remove the boat or contact the county before the vessel is seized.

Owners don’t face fines from the county if their boats are derelict or abandoned, Burgess said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any RCWs (state laws) that allow that,” he said. “So we have to just post that on good faith.”

When a boat becomes property of the county it must pay to have it taken out of the water.

“A crane will usually remove the boat out of the water at the county’s cost,” Burgess said. “Then we can apply to have 90 percent of the cost reimbursed from the Derelict Vessel Program.”

The county isn’t guaranteed the full 90 percent, but “If they follow the process, they will likely receive the reimbursement,” Wood said.

The sunken sailboat will be removed by a barge fitted with a crane, Burgess said.

Although the boat’s been underwater for a few years, it’s a minimal threat to local wildlife, he said.

“I’ve actually been on that boat, and it’s just a shell,” he said. “There is no engine or tanks inside. I believe the owner removed the inside some time ago.”

Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155

Getting rid of derelict boats

The Derelict Vessel Removal Program is the state's key mechanism for dealing with derelict or abandoned vessels.

Since the program was started in 2002, more than 580 abandoned or neglected vessels have been removed from Washington waterways.

In the last two years, the program has removed 130 vessels from Puget Sound. Another 165 “concerning” vessels might be removed in the future, said Troy Wood, manager of the program.

Boat owners with vessels they can’t maintain and that are potential derelicts can call the department and get help removing and properly disposing of the craft. In the last two years, almost 50 such boats have been removed, Wood said.

State codes define the difference between an abandoned or derelict vessel:

▪ An abandoned vessel: It’s been left moored or anchored without the consent or contrary to the rules of the owner, manager or leasee. The owner is unwilling or unable to take control of a vessel moored more than 30 days on any state-owned land or for more than 90 days in any other public or private dock or tideland.

▪ A derelict vessel: Its owner is known and able to take control of the vessel but won’t. Or it’s been trespassing on property for more than seven days, has sunk, is sinking, is blocking a waterway or is endangering local property.

“The major difference is the time and whether the owner is known or unknown,” Wood said.

Have a boat that needs to be removed?

The state can help owners of boats in disrepair dispose of them before they become problems in the water.

Started in 2014, the Vessel Turn-In Program allows owners of boats less than 45 feet long to get rid of them if they can’t afford to do it themselves.

The program can’t spend more than $200,000 in a two-year period. The current biennium ends June 30, 2019.

Boats in the water that pose the biggest threats to the environment are the department’s first priority.

Anyone wanting to turn in a boat is urged to review the eligibility criteria before filling out an application.

“We ask that you turn in the eligibility form with your application and make sure you have checked all the appropriate boxes and attached all the required documents,” states the Department of Natural Resources website.

“Once your application is received, we will evaluate and prioritize it with other applications we have received, then we will contact you about the status of your application.”