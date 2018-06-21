Fox Island residents invited to clean up local beaches

Volunteers and local residents can help clean up beaches on Fox Island on Saturday in partnership with the Fox Island Historical Society and Harbor Wild Watch.
The inaugural cleanup will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fox Island sand spit, Fox Island boat launch and the Fox Island fishing pier. Representatives from the historical society and Harbor Wild Watch will be there to help volunteers and answer questions about the local environment.
“All beach owners are asked to also participate by cleaning their own beaches,” a Fox Island Historical Society press release stated. “Participants will be awarded a small prize with plenty of appreciation to those who submit a photo of the trash that was picked up that day on the Fox Island beach.”
Cleanup photos can be dropped off at 1017 Ninth Ave. or mailed to P.O. Box 242, Fox Island, WA 98333. Photos must be submitted by July 7 and will be displayed July 14 on Shark and Orca Day at the Fox Island Museum.
Shark and Orca Day is a free event presented in cooperation with Harbor Wild Watch. It will include information, specimens, films and photo opportunities with a life-size inflatable orca. It also will have games and activities such as face painting.
In addition to the beach cleanups, as part of efforts to remove plastic bags, straws and eating utensils from the environment, the Fox Island Museum has stopped using plastic bags.
