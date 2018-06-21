She posted online about a suicide pact. Now Gig Harbor authorities are trying to dispel the rumor

Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula first responders woke up to a frenzy of calls June 21 after a Facebook post on public community groups claimed local high school students were planning a suicide pact.
It's not true.
“It is just a rumor," said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey, who took a break from his scheduled vacation to help his team respond to the claim. "We cannot substantiate the claims made by someone on Facebook. We don’t know the origin of any pact or any pattern that supports. I wish people would not get their facts off of Facebook.”
Police did respond June 20 to an attempted suicide involving a minor, he said, but the incident was not tied with any of the claims made on Facebook.
The Peninsula School District confirmed a sophomore from Gig Harbor High School was injured in a suicide attempt on June 20 and died from his injuries two days later.
Gig Harbor High School opened its doors to students on Thursday and Friday for grief counseling.
The Gig Harbor Suicide Prevention Coalition also hosted suicide informational meetings at Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula fire departments on Thursday night.
“We had about 50 people show up with last minute’s notice at the Gig Harbor station,” Peninsula School District Spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said.
Weymiller said once news of the rumored “suicide pact” hit the district, each employee, teacher and district leader began to work on finding out if there was any truth to the situation.
“So far we have not found anything that suggests a suicide pact,” Weymiller said.
On June 21, spokeswoman Anne Nesbit posted on the Key Peninsula Fire Station’s Facebook that the earlier post was just a rumor.
Nesbit said she'd contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Gig Harbor police and fire, the Peninsula School District, the Red Barn, CHI Franciscan Health and noted she could speak for Key Peninsula fire.
"None of these entities have been on any calls that would suggest a suicide pact,” her post stated.
The Peninsula School District also responded to the public on Twitter and Facebook, stating it was looking into the issue and talking with students.
The initial post was on the Gig Harbor's Most Wanted — Town Talk! private Facebook group on June 20 and on Key Peninsula, Washington, another private Facebook group with almost 7,000 members.
"CHILDREN are COMMITTING suicide in Gig Harbor and surrounding areas," the post states "... Today 12 young people attempted to take their lives — some succeeded and some did not!"
Hundreds of members reacted and commented on the post, and many more alerted local first responders on both peninsulas.
Busey said local authorities have attempted to speak with the original poster, but she has not responded. The posting has since been removed from Facebook. The woman will not face charges for a false claim, he said, because she did not call the police on the matter.
When police first received calls about the “suicide pact,” they contacted the school district and the originator of the first post, Busey said.
“I will take seriously anything that might jeopardize our community, especially youth,” he said.
Bob Anderson, coordinator for the Gig Harbor Suicide Prevention Coalition, said he was happy to see many people attend the informational meetings held by the group on June 21.
"We shared some information coming from the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, showed some video, answered questions and addressed the whole issue of suicide," Anderson said. "This was the first time we have ever dealt with such a serious rumor, a serious and unfortunate rumor. It's really important that people who spread information on Facebook or whatever know what they are talking about and dealing with. It certainly had to be alarming to many families."
Anderson said even though the post may have started a needed conversation about teen suicide, the group does not want to encourage "terrible rumors."
The Gig Harbor Suicide Prevention Coalition began almost six years ago in response to a high rate of suicide on the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas.
“About 10 years ago, we had a high rate of suicides compared to the rest of the county,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of issues with teenagers feeling suicidal.”
Weymiller said even though the coalition is not strictly a PSD organization, it has strong ties with the district because it helps local students and families who are dealing with the affects of suicide. The coalition meets regularly to discuss projects and training. The group hosts public courses called safeTALK, where parents and community members can meet and discusses the causes of suicides, the rate of suicide in the community and how to ask the hard questions when preventing suicide.
Along with safeTALK, the coalition will host more public meetings and events in the near future to continue the ongoing discussion of suicide prevention.
The group is planning two events for the public in September. A public art show and awareness event from 5-7 p.m., Sept. 8, at Gateway Park, 10405 State Route 302; and a showing of the film "Suicide, The Ripple Effect" at 7 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Galaxy Theater, 4649 Point Fosdick Dr. NW. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life at 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.
The posts still are circulating on both Facebook groups, but Busey said in these types of situations the best thing worried parents can do is talk to their children.
“Talk to your own children, both about the rumors and to just check in to see how they are doing,” he said.
Suicide prevention resources
Crisis
▪ 24 Hour crisis line (mental Health): 800-576-7764
▪ 24 hour Youth Crisis and help line: 800-786-2929
▪ Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
▪ Trevor Lifeline (LGTBQ): 855-990-1573
Mental health
▪ A Common Voice: 253-537-2145
▪ Bridges- Center for grieving children: 253-403-1966
▪ Catholic Community Services: 253-208-1139
▪ Comprehensive Life Resources: 253-396-5800
▪ Good Samaritan Mental Health: 253-697-8400
▪ Family Center for Behavioral Health: 253-851-3808
▪ Hope Sparks (Counseling): 253-565-4487
▪ Key Peninsula Counseling Center: 253-884-3644
▪ SeaMar Gig Harbor Behavioral Health: 253-280-9888
Comments