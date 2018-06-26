Vaughn fifth graders dance their way to first place medals

After spending precious time between classes and after school learning the steps to the tango and swing, Vaughn Elementary School’s fifth grade class took home first place medals from the final Dancing Classrooms Competition in Federal Way.

The "Colors of the Rainbow" competition on June 9 at Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way included kids from all over the Puget Sound who worked hard and won other previous competitions for a place in the finals.

“We took home first place,” Vaughn Elementary School Principal Lillian Page said. “The students took home medals and a big trophy.”

Dancing Classrooms is in its second year as a program at Vaughn Elementary. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to cultivate essential life skills through dance. Vaughn adopted the program in spring of 2016 after the local Rotary club presented the idea to the school board.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“The Rotary Club of Gig Harbor along with the Mid-Day Rotary Club were the generous supporters of the dance classes taught to Vaughn fifth graders this year,” a Gig Harbor Rotary Club press release stated. “The Youth Services Committee saw the great value in the skills taught to the students, which include many social skills along with dance. They plan to continue funding next year, as the program extends into four Peninsula Elementary Schools.”

Vaughn Elementary School's fifth grade class, with teacher Heidi Heistand, stand with their first place trophy from the "Colors of the Rainbow" dance competition on June 9 in Federal Way. Vaughn Elementary School Principal Lillian Page Courtesy

“It helps support positive behavior,” principal Lillian Page said. “It teaches grace and manners. It has also really built a sense of being a team among our fifth grade class.”

Having Dancing Classrooms in the fifth grade is a great way to prepare students for middle-school life and the unique challenges that comes with puberty, fifth grade teacher Heidi Heistand said.

“We moved the class to the fall semester to break the initial awkwardness,” Heistand said. “We learn how to respect each other and our own boundaries. We talk about social issues and body issues. As a teacher, I think it’s amazing, and the kids love it.”

Page supports the class because it helps older students learn how to act in social gatherings and gives them the confidence to break the ice and meet new people.

Dancing Classrooms was launched in 1994 as a nonprofit project of the American Ballroom Theater Company (ABrT) in New York City, according to the organization’s website. It is an arts program teaching ballroom dance to the upper elementary and middle school students of participating schools throughout the five boroughs.

Heistand said winning the competition was a result of the hard work her students put into their routine.

“This program helped them learn respect, to set goals for themselves and work together as a team in a respectful and cooperative manner,” she said. “They chose to give up two recesses a week from January until the competition in June. They also chose to practice two times a week after school the last month to make sure they were ready. We also had staff members give up personal time to work with the kids. The children were able to make the most of this opportunity with their drive and desire to represent the best of Vaughn. This experience is one that will always hold a tender place in my heart. I am so happy I was able to accompany these amazing individuals throughout their Dancing Classroom journey.”