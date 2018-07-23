Gig Harbor police reports for the week of July 19

Survivalist doesn’t realize gun, $800 missing from van
July 9 — A “survivalist” in Gig Harbor did not realize his handgun was stolen until Tacoma police recovered it from a stolen vehicle.
It started at 6:39 a.m. when a Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to the 6800 block of Cascade Avenue for a stolen car. The victim told police someone stole his brown 2014 Ford F350 from his driveway sometime between 10:30 p.m. the night before and 6:30 a.m. The victim told police his truck was locked, an alarm was set and he still possessed the keys.
Video from the Washington Department of Transportation showed the car crossed the Tacoma Narrows Bridge at 3:22 a.m.
Later that morning the reporting officer was contacted by the Tacoma Police Department, which reported it had recovered the stolen truck. Tacoma police said they found a stolen silver semi-automatic Kahr handgun in the pickup. The Gig Harbor officer did not remember the truck owner reporting a missing handgun. The officers checked the gun’s records and found it belonged to another Gig Harbor resident.
The Gig Harbor officer contacted the gun owner, who was not aware his gun was missing. The owner admitted he saw his van’s door open in the driveway on July 8. The owner said he kept the gun in a blue backpack which stays in his van. The gun owner said the backpack was a survival kit filled with jerky, knives, a compass and the gun which was stowed in a Crown Royal whiskey bag.
The gun owner checked the car and realized over $800 in cash and some medication also were missing. The Gig Harbor officer told the gun owner to contact Tacoma police to retrieve his gun.
California teen goes for a joy ride, disrupting officer’s coffee break
July 14 — Gig Harbor officers were enjoying a quick break at Starbucks when they witnessed a reckless driver speed down the road and onto the highway, leading to a pursuit.
Three Gig Harbor officers were standing outside the Starbucks on Kimball Drive and Pioneer Way when they heard the sound of a speeding car. The trio witnessed a white, four-door sedan speed down Pioneer Drive towards state Route 16.
“Slow down!” one of the officers yelled, seeing the driver’s window was rolled down.
The officers saw the car speed to the intersection of Wollochet Drive and Stinson Avenue before turning left on westbound Route 16. The driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and almost caused a collision. Two of the three officers ran to their patrol cars to pursue the driver.
One officer caught up to the reckless driver near the Haven of Rest Cemetery, and the driver pulled off the highway near CS Floors.
The officer left his vehicle and ordered the driver out of the car. The officer placed the driver in handcuffs and told him he was under arrest. The driver, an 18-year-old from California, admitted to hearing the first officer yell at him to slow down and to trying to elude the reporting officer on the highway. Three passengers were in the car.
The officer called the driver’s parents who came to the scene to retrieve the car. The driver was issued a criminal citation for reckless driving and failing to obey an officer. The driver was also cited for having expired registration.
