Gig Harbor to celebrate completion of Harbor Hill Drive Extension

After months of construction and detours, the city of Gig Harbor is ready to celebrate completion of the Harbor Hill Drive Extension.

The extension “is a much-needed improvement to traffic flow between downtown Gig Harbor and the Harbor Hill area,” Mayor Kit Kuhn said in a press release. “It will truly be connecting our communities together.”

The connection is expected to ease traffic congestion off Borgen Boulevard and the Burnham Drive, Borgen Boulevard and state Route 16 roundabout. Improvements consisted of a new roadway and two roundabouts with storm drainage, sidewalks, pedestrian guardrail, landscaping and street lighting.

Work on the $9 million project began in July 2017 and construction was completed weeks ahead of schedule, the press release stated. Funding came from a state grant, city traffic impact fees and hospital benefit zone taxes.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 11) near the roundabout intersection of Harbor Hill Drive and Sentinel Drive. Parking will be available at the Tom Taylor Family YMCA, 10550 Harbor Hill Drive, according to a city press release.





After a short presentation and the ribbon cutting, guests will walk the roadway to the lower roundabout prior to opening to traffic. Pierce Transit’s Get Around Gig Harbor Trolley will bring guests back to the upper roundabout.