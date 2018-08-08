Seahawk 101 at Peninsula High School open to incoming freshmen

Soon-to-be Peninsula High School students and their parents can get a sneak peek at an upcoming student orientation of what being a Seahawk will be like.
The Associated Student Body and school administration will host Seahawk 101 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the school, 14105 Purdy Drive NW, Gig Harbor.
“Seahawk 101 is intended to introduce the class of 2022 to Peninsula High School,” a school press release stated. “Students will be placed in small groups for the duration of the event. Upperclassmen and teachers will work with each group to explore all (Peninsula High School) has to offer.”
Students will get to tour the school, meet teachers, get school and ID photos, be assigned a locker, sign up for clubs and sports and participate in team-building activities.
Parents who want to sign-up their students can at bit.ly/seahawk101-2018.
Comments