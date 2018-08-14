Police invite public to join citizens academy

The Gig Harbor Police Department is accepting applications for its 2018 Citizens Police Academy.
The academy will provide information on:
▪ Patrol procedures
▪ Laws of arrest
▪ Communications
▪ Field investigations
▪ Criminal investigations
▪ Traffic and impaired driving enforcement
▪ Crime prevention
▪ Personal safety
▪ Records
▪ Police work and stress
The academy will include hands-on experiences and field trips to the communications center and the Pierce County Jail.
The academy will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday between Sept. 18 and Oct. 18. A “hands-on” session will be Oct. 6. Graduation will take place at the end of the Oct. 18 session.
Participants must be at least 18 and live or work in the Gig Harbor area. They must have no felony or misdemeanor convictions in the past three years. Preference will be given to applicants living in the city.
Registration information can be obtained at the Police Department at 3510 Grandview Street or by emailing becka@cityofgigharbor.net or bleichl@cityofgigharbor.net.
