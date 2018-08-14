Sgt. Matt Dougil stands on the Gig Harbor Police Department’s 21-foot-long SAFE Boat in Gig Harbor on Sunday.
Police invite public to join citizens academy

By Gateway staff

August 14, 2018 11:00 AM

The Gig Harbor Police Department is accepting applications for its 2018 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy will provide information on:

Patrol procedures

Laws of arrest

Communications

Field investigations

Criminal investigations

Traffic and impaired driving enforcement

Crime prevention

Personal safety

Records

Police work and stress

The academy will include hands-on experiences and field trips to the communications center and the Pierce County Jail.

The academy will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday between Sept. 18 and Oct. 18. A “hands-on” session will be Oct. 6. Graduation will take place at the end of the Oct. 18 session.

Participants must be at least 18 and live or work in the Gig Harbor area. They must have no felony or misdemeanor convictions in the past three years. Preference will be given to applicants living in the city.

Registration information can be obtained at the Police Department at 3510 Grandview Street or by emailing becka@cityofgigharbor.net or bleichl@cityofgigharbor.net.

