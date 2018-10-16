Librarians offer coffee, information on levy vote

Want to learn more about the propose Pierce County library levy? Come grab some coffee and chat with your local librarian.

The Pierce County Library System is hosting Coffee with Your Librarian to talk about funding to serve growing and changing communities, a library press release stated. At the open houses, library leaders will be available to discuss the Nov. 6 general election ballot measure, to restore the Library System’s regular property tax levy rate.

“At the drop-in coffee events we will talk with people about services the Library System would maintain with the restored levy as well as services we would reduce or eliminate without additional funding,” Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax stated in the press release. “A Community Advisory Committee, made up of community leaders, analyzed the Library’s funding and input from thousands of residents, and the committee recommended placing a measure on the ballot to ask voters to restore funding.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A restored levy would maintain library services and return the Library’s levy rate to its full legal amount of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This would be an increase of approximately 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property. To the owner of an average home assessed at $320,000 this would be approximately a $32 increase in 2019.

Since 2006 the Library’s service area population has grown by 16 percent to 602,000 people and the number of people with library cards has grown by 63 percent to 323,000 people. During this time the demand for library services have increased, according to the press release.

Since 2009 to manage its budget, the Library System has eliminated, reduced, streamlined or not offered services and deferred maintenance totaling $20 million.

The restored levy would maintain services including open hours at 20 locations and online library resources; 1.5 million books, e-books, movies and other materials; staff to support learning with thousands of classes and events; computers, Wi-Fi and technology; and community spaces.

Coffee with a librarian will be held at all Pierce County Library locations including Gig Harbor. The open house will be held from 12:30 - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Gig Harbor branch located at 4424 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor.