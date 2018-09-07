Few tickets still available for Harbor Wildwatch fundraiser

Harbor WildWatch is hosting its fourth annual benefit “Make Waves: Celebrate, Donate, Educate” and only a few tickets are available to the public.
The event is set for 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at The Club @ The Boatyard in downtown Gig Harbor, according to a Harbor WildWatch press release. This fun-filled event will provide over 100 guests with food, drinks, entertainment, and the opportunity to learn about the unique programs that Harbor WildWatch delivered in the community over the past year.
“Guests will enjoy a localvore’s delight from Sunshine All Naturals catering, local beer, craft cocktails from Heritage Distilling Company, and music,” the press release stated. “The evening will conclude with a lively raise the paddle, with a goal of raising $25,000 for the 2019 Harbor WildWatch youth education programs.”
This year’s sponsor for Make Waves is the Gig Harbor branch of U.S. Bank, according to the press release.
Harbor WildWatch began delivering fun and innovative environmental education programs to children and adults in 2004. They are actively involved in the greater Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula communities, both in and outside of the classroom, from STEM workshops in local classrooms to family-friendly beach walks and touch tanks.
To date, Harbor WildWatch has inspired over 200,000 residents and visitors to become mindful stewards of the Puget Sound and the greater Salish Sea.
“Our programs get kids of all ages excited about our local marine environment,” Executive Director Lindsey Stover stated in the press release. “There is nothing quite like seeing a child hold a moon snail or witness an octopus walk across the beach for the first time. These activities inspire curiosity and stewardship among the next generation of leaders.”
Community support is integral to Harbor WildWatch’s ability to deliver free and low-cost programs to local schools and the public.
Limited seating is available for this 21-plus event. Tickets are $75 each for Steward Club members and $100 each for non-members. Only 15 tickets are left to purchase.
Tickets can be purchased securely online atwww.harborwildwatch.org or in person at the Harbor WildWatch office in the Skansie Visitor and Interpretive Center. The Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.Cash, check,and all major credit cards accepted. All proceeds will directly benefit classroom and outdoor education programs in the greater Gig Harbor community for 2019.
