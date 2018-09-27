Gig Harbor Police reports for the week of Sept. 27

Woman goes on shoplifting binge in Gig Harbor
Sept. 15 — A woman needing to feed a heroin addiction stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from three Gig Harbor stores before fleeing back to Port Orchard, according to Gig Harbor police.
Two officers were dispatched about 5:50 p.m. to the Kohl’s department store on Point Fosdick Drive for a shoplifting. The manager described a woman leaving with stolen items in a gold truck, according to the police report. The manager provided a license plate number linked to a Port Orchard address.
The two officers waited for the truck at two state Route 16 exit. When it passed the officers stopped it. A woman got out of the truck and started apologizing.
The officer stated he saw a large quantity of alcohol and unopened items in the back seat of the truck. The woman admitted stealing jewelry and socks from Kohl’s and said she’d taken food and liquor from Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores the same afternoon.
She told the officer she gives the stolen items to her heroin supplier in exchange for drugs, according to the report.
The woman was arrested for three counts of third-degree theft.
Officers found nine bottles of liquor from Albertsons, totaling $368; two packages of steaks from Safeway, totaling $80.90; and three boxes of jewelry and a package of socks from Kohl’s, totaling $220.
Car prowls in Gig Harbor now total 24
Sept. 11-23 — Calls are still coming in to Gig Harbor police about thieves who have broken into multiple unlocked cars in the city.
The previous 20 break-ins rose to 24 in the two weeks, according to police. Three of the four prowls were in cars left unlocked; the fourth victim had left the car window open.
Items stolen included bags of clothes, loose change and a $100 hotel gift card.
No one has been caught on camera or by surveillance.
Anyone with information on the car prowls can call police at 253-851-2236.
+
Comments